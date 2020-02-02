Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $31.50-33.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $31.98. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.0-14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.85 billion.Biogen also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 31.50-33.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $291.92.

BIIB traded down $8.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.00. Biogen has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $338.87.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

