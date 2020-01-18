Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $270.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Svb Leerink raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $288.72.

Biogen stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,430. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $344.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.66.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 27,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 9.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Biogen by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after acquiring an additional 109,336 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 48.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

