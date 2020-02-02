Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 31.50-33.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $33.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $14-14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.06 billion.Biogen also updated its FY20 guidance to $31.50-33.50 EPS.

BIIB stock traded down $8.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.85. 1,694,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,333. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.00. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $338.87.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a sell rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $291.92.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

