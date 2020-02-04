Biogen’s (BIIB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.88.

Shares of BIIB opened at $272.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.57. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $338.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

