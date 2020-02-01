Biogen’s (BIIB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $256.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.92.

Shares of BIIB opened at $268.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $338.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks