Biogen’s (BIIB) Sell Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.72.

Shares of BIIB opened at $278.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $338.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.27 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

