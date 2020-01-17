Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Short Interest Update

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

In related news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $69,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $662,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $6,652,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,523 shares of company stock worth $9,392,580. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $51.70 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

