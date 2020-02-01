Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.97) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will earn ($2.97) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BHVN. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $69,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $208,673.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,544 shares of company stock valued at $9,506,726. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?