Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s (BHVN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.67% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of BHVN opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). As a group, research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,648.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $114,146.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,544 shares of company stock worth $9,506,726. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $365,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,545,000 after purchasing an additional 294,098 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks