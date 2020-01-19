BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BioLife Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $40,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $319,138.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,680.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,247 shares of company stock worth $1,625,347. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 32.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 247,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,947. The firm has a market cap of $325.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

