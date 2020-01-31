BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $170,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,471.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,827. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 305,276 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 283,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,392. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $310.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.24.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

