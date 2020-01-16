BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $344,192.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 6,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $365,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $709,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 305,276 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 94.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 283,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.81. 4,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,725. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $325.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.24.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

