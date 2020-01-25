BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.30 and traded as low as $14.99. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 8,118 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,534.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,680.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,547. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.60 million, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 46.77%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

