BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 8,000 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,530 shares in the company, valued at $29,509,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $253,380.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $430,800.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $776,000.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $347,750.00.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of -267.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $100.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

