BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $111.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.63.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,358.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,530 shares in the company, valued at $29,509,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,940 shares of company stock worth $3,078,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $258,055,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $95,648,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after buying an additional 370,098 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after buying an additional 285,203 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59,167.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after buying an additional 281,636 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $87.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,858. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.46. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $100.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

