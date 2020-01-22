BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $158.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMRN. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.53.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,245. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 154.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

