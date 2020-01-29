BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMRN. Barclays raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $85.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $100.13. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.35 and a beta of 1.32.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,509,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,940 shares of company stock worth $2,730,495. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,020,000 after buying an additional 370,098 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 76,834 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after buying an additional 285,203 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 290,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

