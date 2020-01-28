Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Up 85.2% in January

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ BMRA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.37. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biomerica will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.18% of Biomerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $6.30 price target on shares of Biomerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

