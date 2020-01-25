BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Financial Analysis

BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioMerieux and Bonterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMerieux N/A N/A N/A Bonterra Energy 5.12% -1.57% -0.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioMerieux and Bonterra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMerieux $2.58 billion 4.33 $269.23 million N/A N/A Bonterra Energy $155.22 million 0.61 $5.53 million N/A N/A

BioMerieux has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioMerieux and Bonterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMerieux 0 0 0 0 N/A Bonterra Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50

Bonterra Energy has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.40%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than BioMerieux.

Summary

BioMerieux beats Bonterra Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioMerieux Company Profile

bioMérieux S.A. provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that involves culturing biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as measures the specific biomarkers of various pathologies, such as metabolic, hormonal, infectious, etc. It also provides molecular biology for the detection of genetic sequences of deoxyribonucleic acid or ribonucleic acid; and companion diagnostic test based on biomarkers, as well as services for clinical and industrial laboratories. The company was formerly known as B-D Mérieux. bioMérieux S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in Marcy l'Etoile, France. bioMérieux S.A. is a subsidiary of Institut Mérieux SA.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.