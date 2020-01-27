BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Up 364.1% in January

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 364.1% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BVXV stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.54). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

