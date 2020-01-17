BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

