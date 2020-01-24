BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 10.1%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price shot up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $36.54, 264,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 359,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 million. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?

