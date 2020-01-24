BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $22.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several brokerages have commented on BNTX. UBS Group lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

BioNTech stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 192,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,243. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.14.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

