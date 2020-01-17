Biopharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Biopharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.01 ($0.01), approximately 655,904 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 921% from the average daily volume of 64,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.01 ($0.01).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79.

About Biopharma Credit (LON:BPCR)

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

