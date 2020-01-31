Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Stock Price Down 28.2%

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s stock price fell 28.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.56, 124,454 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,296,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Biopharmx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35.

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biopharmx stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.23% of Biopharmx at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

