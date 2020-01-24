BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.25

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 29080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on shares of BioScrip in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BioScrip currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). BioScrip had a negative return on equity of 42.56% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $615.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioScrip Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioScrip in the third quarter valued at $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BioScrip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioScrip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 15.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioScrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOS)

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

