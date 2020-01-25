BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock Price Up 7.1%

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.55, approximately 181,653 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 91,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BioSig Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioSig Technologies Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 376.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 760.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 57.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

