BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.62

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.62 and traded as high as $58.63. BioSpecifics Technologies shares last traded at $56.49, with a volume of 478 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSTC. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

The company has a market cap of $415.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.61.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 64.23%. The company had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSTC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

