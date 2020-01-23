Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Biostage stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Biostage has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities.

