Biosyent (CVE:RX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.51

Biosyent Inc. (CVE:RX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.51 and last traded at C$5.51, with a volume of 6091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.95.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Biosyent and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Biosyent (CVE:RX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.90 million. Analysts predict that Biosyent Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biosyent (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells various pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository designed to help healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?