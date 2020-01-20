BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Receives $76.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.12. 352,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. BioTelemetry has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $80.92. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

