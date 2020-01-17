Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of Biotricity Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCY) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68, approximately 16,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 27,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

Biotricity Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Biotricity, Inc, a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, focuses on providing biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses to deliver remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

