BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $26.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $17.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

