Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Tudor Pickering

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

