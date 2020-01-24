Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Lowered to Sell at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has C$1.50 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

BIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.04.

Shares of TSE BIR traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.76. 4,797,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,180. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.76 million and a P/E ratio of 15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.69 and a twelve month high of C$4.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$130.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 91.01%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

