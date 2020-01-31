Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Trading Up 6.4%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) shares were up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.92, approximately 1,317,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,527,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIR shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Laurentian set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $497.30 million and a P/E ratio of 15.88.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$130.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

