Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.94

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.94 and traded as high as $14.75. Bitauto shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 11,138 shares changing hands.

BITA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitauto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Bitauto had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Bitauto during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 10,474.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitauto in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bitauto (NYSE:BITA)

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

