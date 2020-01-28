Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bitauto Holdings Limited is engaged in providing internet content and marketing services for automotive industry in China. Its bitauto.com and ucar.cn websites provide consumers new and used automobile pricing information, specifications, reviews and consumer feedback. The Company operates in three segments- bitauto.com business, ucar.cn business and digital marketing solutions business. Bitauto.com business provides subscription services to new automobile dealers and advertising services to dealers and automakers on bitauto.com website. Bitauto’s ucar.cn business provides listing and advertising services to used automobile dealers on ucar.cn website. The Company’s digital marketing solutions business provides automakers with digital marketing solutions, including website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns and advertising agent services. Bitauto Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bitauto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BITA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bitauto has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. Bitauto had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bitauto will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITA. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bitauto in the 1st quarter worth about $13,942,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bitauto in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,321,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Bitauto by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 554,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 238,430 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bitauto by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 195,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Bitauto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,757,000. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

