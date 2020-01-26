BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BJRI. ValuEngine upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. CL King initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $54.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 3.60%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

