BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.60

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.60 and traded as high as $40.01. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $39.49, with a volume of 192,970 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BJRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $756.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.38%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $58,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?