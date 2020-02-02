BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.77

BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.77 and traded as low as $13.25. BK OF SANTA CLA/SH shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BK OF SANTA CLA/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74.

About BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA)

Bank of Santa Clarita, a community oriented commercial bank, provides various business and personal banking services for small-to-medium size businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, and high-net worth clients in Santa Clarita and surrounding communities in California. The company offers business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, certificates of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep accounts, and retirement savings accounts.

