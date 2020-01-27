BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Down 57.0% in January

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the December 31st total of 30,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN BKTI opened at $2.86 on Monday. BK Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of BK Technologies worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

