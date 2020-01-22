Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) Plans to Raise $151 Million in January 30th IPO

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) plans to raise $151 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, January 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 8,900,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a market-cap of $554.8 million.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Cowen acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Canaccord Genuity was co-manager.

Black Diamond Therapeutics provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. We target undrugged oncogenic driver mutations in patients with genetically-defined cancers. The foundation of our company is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, protein structure and function, and medicinal chemistry. Our proprietary technology platform, which we refer to as our Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology, or MAP, platform, is designed to allow us to analyze population-level genetic sequencing data to discover oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types. “.

Black Diamond Therapeutics was founded in 2014 and has 31 employees. The company is located at 139 Main Street, Cambridge, MA 02142, US and can be reached via phone at 617-252-0848 or on the web at https://www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com..