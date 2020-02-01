Black Hills Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Black Hills to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.71. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $84.01.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.42 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $585,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 130,306 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,474.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,660,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?