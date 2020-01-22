Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Chairman David R. Emery Sells 6,250 Shares

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE:BKH opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $82.01.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.42 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 130.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Read More: What is a Call Option?