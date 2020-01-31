Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.11

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.11 and last traded at $83.11, with a volume of 9538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.42 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.32%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.45%.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $585,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,474.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,600. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Black Hills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Black Hills by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Black Hills by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

