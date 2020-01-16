Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 271,388 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 236,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 million and a PE ratio of -4.71.

About Black Iron (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

