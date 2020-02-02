Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.11. Black Iron shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 212,600 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $18.63 million and a PE ratio of -5.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.

About Black Iron (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

