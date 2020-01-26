Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI) fell 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 1,511,891 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 134% from the average session volume of 645,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47.

About Black Iron (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Forex