Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI) rose 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 1,203,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 312,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of $18.63 million and a P/E ratio of -5.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Black Iron (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

